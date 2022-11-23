Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

72,389 KM

$38,540

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION 6sp

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

72,389KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9413194
  • Stock #: 26UTNA48037
  • VIN: WVWWA7AU2KW148037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lapiz Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Lthr
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 72,389 KM

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

