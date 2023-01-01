Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
Location

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9579004
  • Stock #: 222215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

