2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

$28,990 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 3 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9534160

9534160 Stock #: V-71134

V-71134 VIN: 3VV0B7AX8KM116966

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 55,364 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.