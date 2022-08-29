Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Acura ILX

26,900 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2020 Acura ILX

2020 Acura ILX

Premium Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Acura ILX

Premium Sedan

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 9047434
  2. 9047434
  3. 9047434
  4. 9047434
  5. 9047434
  6. 9047434
  7. 9047434
  8. 9047434
  9. 9047434
  10. 9047434
  11. 9047434
  12. 9047434
  13. 9047434
  14. 9047434
  15. 9047434
  16. 9047434
  17. 9047434
  18. 9047434
  19. 9047434
  20. 9047434
Contact Seller

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

26,900KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9047434
  • Stock #: 6473
  • VIN: 19UDE2F71LA801121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6473
  • Mileage 26,900 KM

Vehicle Description

A Canadian, Rebuilt Acura ILX Premium Sedan. Well equipped with Heated power front leather seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Acura sound with CD player, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot information system, Lane keeping assist system, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Back up camera, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, 17 Alloy wheels. 2.4L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 8 speed dual clutch shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 201hp / 180lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Digital clock
Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2020 Acura ILX Premi...
 26,900 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2022 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 9,800 KM
$66,980 + tax & lic
1999 Volkswagen Pass...
 51,800 KM
$11,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory