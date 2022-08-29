$19,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura ILX
Premium Sedan
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9047434
- Stock #: 6473
- VIN: 19UDE2F71LA801121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,900 KM
Vehicle Description
A Canadian, Rebuilt Acura ILX Premium Sedan. Well equipped with Heated power front leather seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Acura sound with CD player, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot information system, Lane keeping assist system, Adaptive cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Back up camera, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, 17 Alloy wheels. 2.4L Inline 4 cylinder mated to a 8 speed dual clutch shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 201hp / 180lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
