2020 Acura RDX

12,448 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2020 Acura RDX

2020 Acura RDX

POWER LIFTGATE + NAVIGATION + ELS AUDIO SYSTEM

2020 Acura RDX

POWER LIFTGATE + NAVIGATION + ELS AUDIO SYSTEM

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,448KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6575376
  Stock #: B57810
  VIN: 5J8TC2H38LL805781

  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 12,448 KM

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Apex Blue Pearl 2020 Acura RDX Tech SH-AWD AWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC



AWD, 12 Speakers, 19" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

