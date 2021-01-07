+ taxes & licensing
604-256-1359
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-256-1359
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Apex Blue Pearl 2020 Acura RDX Tech SH-AWD AWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC
AWD, 12 Speakers, 19" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1