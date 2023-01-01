2020 Chevrolet Silverado

$41,980 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 1 2 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9578992

9578992 Stock #: 222212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 40,122 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.