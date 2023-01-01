$20,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark
1LT w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats
Canada Drives - Vancouver
555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
- Listing ID: 9538282
- Stock #: V-73578
- VIN: KL8CD6SA0LC467201
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,686 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX / SPARK 1LT TRIM / HATCHBACK / FWD / 1.4L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / USB Port / GREAT FOR A DAILY COMMUTER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Alloy Wheels;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers
