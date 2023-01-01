Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

88,000 KM

Details Description

$37,380

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,380

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT 2WD

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

  1. 9641740
  2. 9641740
  3. 9641740
  4. 9641740
  5. 9641740
Contact Seller

$37,380

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9641740
  • Stock #: V-75277
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5LR152327

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-75277
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Recent Arrival! Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 4D Passenger Van GT FWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Instant Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide an instant trade-in value. This vehicle is located in BC. If you're viewing this listing from a different province, the fee to ship this vehicle to your province is included in the list price above. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 77,671 KM
$24,590 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS...
 79,822 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 117,324 KM
$29,590 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory