2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$37,380 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9641740

9641740 Stock #: V-75277

V-75277 VIN: 2C4RDGEG5LR152327

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-75277

Mileage 88,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.