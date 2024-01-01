$26,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan TOURING, NO ACCIDENTS, GPS, LEATHER
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-736-2821
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3HS74101
- Mileage 29,384 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 CIVIC TOURING, NO ACCIDENTS, GPS, LEATHER. THIS 2020 CERTIFIED HONDA CIVIC TOURING HAS FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL JANUARY 9, 2027 OR 160,000 KMS, WHICHEVER COMES FIRST. ZERO (0) accidents. Full printed service history available (some Honda dealers don't report to carfax, so the services don't show there, but Honda's software does show them). Front tires are at 10/10 32nds, rear tires are at 6/10 32nds. Front BRAKES ARE AT 9/10 MM and rear brakes are at 8/10 mm. This 2020 civic touring has fog lights, blind spot and backup cameras, bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Android auto, leather, sunroof, power driver's seat, heated seats and mirrors, collision mitigation braking, lane assist, adaptive cruise control and too many more features to list. Low kms, zero accidents, extended warranty = peace of mind and a great owner experience. book your test drive asap!
WHY CARTER HONDA?
Exceeding our Customers' Expectations for Over 30 Years.
Upfront Pricing, ZERO Hidden Fees and 7-Day Exchange Policy
4.5 Google Star Rating with 2000+ Customer Reviews
2023, 2022 and 2021 Dealer of the Year Award from Dealer Rater
CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History
Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!
Award-Winning Honda Vehicle Selection
Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates
Multilingual Consultants
Comfortable Non-Pressured Showroom
We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
(Doc. Fee: $795.00 | Dealer Code: 1100)
