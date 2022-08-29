Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

19,632 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT (2)

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT (2)

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,632KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9027943
  • Stock #: 26UTNC34223
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F78LH034223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNC34223
  • Mileage 19,632 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 22,135 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX STI ...
 16,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 58,250 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory