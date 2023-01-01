Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

22,389 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

SI

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

  1. 9587446
  2. 9587446
  3. 9587446
  4. 9587446
  5. 9587446
  6. 9587446
  7. 9587446
  8. 9587446
  9. 9587446
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,389KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9587446
  • Stock #: 3P01181
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E55LH200076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3P01181
  • Mileage 22,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2018 Ford F-150 King...
 64,991 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang
65,052 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 King...
 145,850 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-256-XXXX

(click to show)

604-256-1359

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory