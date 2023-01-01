2020 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 3 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9587446

9587446 Stock #: 3P01181

3P01181 VIN: 2HGFC1E55LH200076

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 3P01181

Mileage 22,389 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.