2020 Honda CR-V

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Local 2020 CR-V is perfect condition and no accidents! Built for the long road ahead, the 2020 Honda CRV Sport 4WD is durable and Comfortable no matter where your journey takes you. Backed by famous Japanese engineering with years of history, this CRV will keep you on the road for YEARS to come! With more passenger volume than its competition and fuel-efficiency combined with All-Wheel Drive, the CRV is the perfect SUV no matter the weather! Fully equipped with Keyless entry and start, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, heated and powered front seats, back-up camera, Bluetooth audio and phone calls, sunroof, and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!
