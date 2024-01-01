Menu
2020 Honda HR-V

18,697 KM

$29,995

SPORT AWD, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KMS! SUNROOF

SPORT AWD, NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KMS! SUNROOF

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-736-2821

18,697KM
VIN 3CZRU6H2XLM103989

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B39890
  • Mileage 18,697 KM

2020 HR-V SPORT NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KMS! SUNROOF THIS RARE BLUE ON BLACK CLOTH CERTIFIED 2020 HONDA HR-V SPORT HAS FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL JULY 27, 2027 OR 160,000 KMS, WHICHEVER COMES FIRST. ZERO (0) ACCIDENTS. Front tires are at 10/10 32nds, rear are at 9/10 32nds. Front brakes are at 8/10 mm, rear brakes are at 9/10 mm. This 2020 hr-v sport has the smaller body size compared to a 2025, which many customers prefer in town for parking. This hr-v sport includes blind spot and backup cameras, bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Android auto, sunroof, alloy rims, collision mitigation braking, lane assist, fog lights, heated seats and heated mirrors and too many more features to list.

WHY CARTER HONDA?

Exceeding our Customers' Expectations for Over 30 Years.

Upfront Pricing, ZERO Hidden Fees and 7-Day Exchange Policy

4.5 Google Star Rating with 2000+ Customer Reviews
2023, 2022 and 2021 Dealer of the Year Award from Dealer Rater
CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History
Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!

Award-Winning Honda Vehicle Selection
Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates
Multilingual Consultants
Comfortable Non-Pressured Showroom

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!

QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
CALL OR TEXT US NOW! (604) 736-2821
(Doc. Fee: $795.00 | Dealer Code: 1100)

