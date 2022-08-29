Menu
2020 Honda HR-V

37,292 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2020 Honda HR-V

2020 Honda HR-V

Sport

2020 Honda HR-V

Sport

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9176401
  • Stock #: B80300
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H2XLM108030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,292 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

