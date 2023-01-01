2020 Hyundai Elantra

$24,990 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 7 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9533515

9533515 Stock #: V-68799

V-68799 VIN: KMHD74LF9LU990661

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 25,705 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.