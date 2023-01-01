Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

50,957 KM

Details Description

$26,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Essential w/ Heated Seats, Backup Cam, New Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Essential w/ Heated Seats, Backup Cam, New Tires

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9535828
  2. 9535828
  3. 9535828
  4. 9535828
  5. 9535828
  6. 9535828
  7. 9535828
  8. 9535828
  9. 9535828
  10. 9535828
  11. 9535828
  12. 9535828
  13. 9535828
  14. 9535828
  15. 9535828
  16. 9535828
  17. 9535828
  18. 9535828
  19. 9535828
  20. 9535828
  21. 9535828
  22. 9535828
  23. 9535828
  24. 9535828
  25. 9535828
  26. 9535828
  27. 9535828
  28. 9535828
  29. 9535828
  30. 9535828
  31. 9535828
  32. 9535828
  33. 9535828
  34. 9535828
  35. 9535828
  36. 9535828
  37. 9535828
  38. 9535828
  39. 9535828
  40. 9535828
  41. 9535828
  42. 9535828
  43. 9535828
  44. 9535828
  45. 9535828
  46. 9535828
  47. 9535828
  48. 9535828
  49. 9535828
  50. 9535828
Contact Seller

$26,580

+ taxes & licensing

50,957KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9535828
  • Stock #: V-70059
  • VIN: KMHD74LF0LU055254

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,957 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential - Comfortable ride. Quiet cabin with simple, intuitive controls. Comes with Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Drive Mode Select / Heated Seats. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Emergency Key;Heated Seats;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2019 Jaguar F-PACE R...
 53,212 KM
$50,990 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 46,777 KM
$37,590 + tax & lic
2017 Tesla Model X 9...
 127,222 KM
$81,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory