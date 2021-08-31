Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai KONA

6,466 KM

Details Description Features

$29,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,295

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

1.6T AWD Trend Two-Tone

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

1.6T AWD Trend Two-Tone

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

  1. 7999926
  2. 7999926
  3. 7999926
  4. 7999926
  5. 7999926
  6. 7999926
  7. 7999926
  8. 7999926
  9. 7999926
  10. 7999926
  11. 7999926
  12. 7999926
  13. 7999926
  14. 7999926
  15. 7999926
  16. 7999926
  17. 7999926
  18. 7999926
  19. 7999926
  20. 7999926
  21. 7999926
Contact Seller

$29,295

+ taxes & licensing

6,466KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7999926
  • Stock #: CR7948A
  • VIN: KM8K3CA54LU425192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2020 Hyundai Kona 1.6T AWD with ridiculously low mileage! It is a perfect compact cross-over providing plenty of space for you, your 3 friends, and all their gear, yet allowing you to maneuver through those tight downtown alleys with the nimbleness of a sub-compact! The 1.6L turbo 4 cylinder engine pushes out ample power for the size. Features include Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, back-up camera, heated power mirrors, automatic headlights, keyless entry with push button start, an 8 inch display, and much more! To witness the value that this 2020 Kona represents at this price point, in immaculate condition, it must be seen and driven! Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + 1 MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2020 Hyundai KONA 1....
 6,466 KM
$29,295 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 73,703 KM
$38,390 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Rio LX - MT
 35,746 KM
$19,470 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory