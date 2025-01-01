$59,950+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor
Location
Power Truck Centre
321 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V2Y 0E2
Used
553,253KM
VIN 1XKYD40X2LJ956157
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Tractor
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Stock # PTC6157
- Mileage 553,253 KM
