2020 Kia Sedona

$35,990 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 8 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9533524

9533524 Stock #: V-70089

V-70089 VIN: KNDMB5C15L6565214

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 69,888 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.