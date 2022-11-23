2020 Kia Sorento

$33,989 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 1 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9361717

9361717 Stock #: 26UCBA88106

26UCBA88106 VIN: 5XYPGDA30LG688106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Cloth - Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UCBA88106

Mileage 61,114 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 1 KEY + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.