2020 Kia Sorento

61,114 KM

Details Features

$33,989

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

LX+ 2.4L AWD

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

61,114KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9361717
  • Stock #: 26UCBA88106
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA30LG688106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UCBA88106
  • Mileage 61,114 KM

Vehicle Features

1 KEY + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-XXXX

778-945-3030

