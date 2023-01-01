Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

79,033 KM

Details Description

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+ w/ Backup Camera & Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+ w/ Backup Camera & Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9535159
  2. 9535159
  3. 9535159
  4. 9535159
  5. 9535159
  6. 9535159
  7. 9535159
  8. 9535159
  9. 9535159
  10. 9535159
  11. 9535159
  12. 9535159
  13. 9535159
  14. 9535159
  15. 9535159
  16. 9535159
  17. 9535159
  18. 9535159
  19. 9535159
  20. 9535159
  21. 9535159
  22. 9535159
  23. 9535159
  24. 9535159
  25. 9535159
  26. 9535159
  27. 9535159
  28. 9535159
  29. 9535159
  30. 9535159
  31. 9535159
  32. 9535159
  33. 9535159
  34. 9535159
  35. 9535159
  36. 9535159
  37. 9535159
  38. 9535159
  39. 9535159
  40. 9535159
  41. 9535159
  42. 9535159
  43. 9535159
  44. 9535159
  45. 9535159
  46. 9535159
  47. 9535159
  48. 9535159
  49. 9535159
  50. 9535159
Contact Seller

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

79,033KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9535159
  • Stock #: V-67588
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA36LG615175

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,033 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Sorento LX+ - Clean Carfax. Convenient size should fit many families. Ample feature content for the money. Stylish and quiet interior. Comes with Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Drive Mode Select;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Wireless Phone Charging;Previous Rental

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2019 Tesla Model X L...
 30,327 KM
$98,990 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Mustang GT...
 39,775 KM
$37,590 + tax & lic
2015 Porsche Macan S...
 91,040 KM
$37,590 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory