2020 Kia Sorento

79,352 KM

Details

$35,980

+ tax & licensing
$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+ w/ Apple CarPlay, Wireless Phone Charge

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+ w/ Apple CarPlay, Wireless Phone Charge

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

79,352KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9536449
  • Stock #: V-69191
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA35LG676999

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,352 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Sorento LX+ - Clean Carfax. Convenient size should fit many families. Ample feature content. Stylish and quiet interior. Comes with Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Drive Mode Select;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel. Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Features Alloy Wheels;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Voice Command;Wireless Phone Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

