Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

72,294 KM

Details Description

$34,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

LX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Backup Camera

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9537277
  2. 9537277
  3. 9537277
  4. 9537277
  5. 9537277
  6. 9537277
  7. 9537277
  8. 9537277
  9. 9537277
  10. 9537277
  11. 9537277
  12. 9537277
  13. 9537277
  14. 9537277
  15. 9537277
  16. 9537277
  17. 9537277
  18. 9537277
  19. 9537277
  20. 9537277
  21. 9537277
  22. 9537277
  23. 9537277
  24. 9537277
  25. 9537277
  26. 9537277
  27. 9537277
  28. 9537277
  29. 9537277
  30. 9537277
  31. 9537277
  32. 9537277
  33. 9537277
  34. 9537277
  35. 9537277
  36. 9537277
Contact Seller

$34,780

+ taxes & licensing

72,294KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9537277
  • Stock #: V-67570
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA35LG678364

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,294 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / AM/FM / Android Auto / Anti-Lock Braking System / Apple Carplay / Auto Climate Control / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Child Safety Locks / Cloth Seats / Cruise Control / ECO FRIENDLY / FAMILY FRIENDLY SUV !!! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Android Auto;Anti-Lock Braking System;Apple Carplay;Auto Climate Control;Backup Camera;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Forward Collision Warning;Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;Side Air Bags;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command;Wireless Phone Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2016 Nissan Juke SV ...
 58,682 KM
$24,380 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Veloste...
 48,899 KM
$27,980 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Charger S...
 90,380 KM
$28,380 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory