2020 Kia Sportage

66,058 KM

Details Description

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Location

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

66,058KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9641743
  • Stock #: V-74054
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC8L7813222

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-74054
  • Mileage 66,058 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / SPORTAGE EX TRIM / AWD / 2.4L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / USB Port / Panoramic Sunroof / GREAT FOR ADVENTURES! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
