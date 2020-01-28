Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport P400 HST MHEV 4WD

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport P400 HST MHEV 4WD

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$97,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 350KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4599786
  • Stock #: 5621
  • VIN: SALWS2RU6LA886841
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A local accident free Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electronic Vehicle) 4WD. Well equipped with Drive Pro Pack Black Pack On / Off Road Pack. Including Heated and ventilated 14-way power leather front memory seats Heated and ventilated leather rear seats Four zone climate control Panoramic moonroof Navigation Meridian premium audio system Satellite radio Bluetooth Bluetooth audio Steering wheel controls Heated steering wheel Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel Alcantara steering wheel Paddle shifters Power windows Power door locks Power folding mirrors Blind spot assist Lane departure warning Adaptive cruise control High speed emergency braking Keyless touch entry and locking Keyless push button ignition Terrain response 2 with dynamic program Height adjustable air suspension Grand black lacquer wood trim Ebony morzine headlining Carpet and all weather floor mats Soft close doors Cargo mat Cargo cover Power tailgate Back up camera Front and rear parking sensors Trailer hitch Black contrast roof Gloss black exterior trim pieces and badging LED Headlights LED Running lights LED Fog lights Headlamp washing system 22 Gloss black alloy wheels. 3.0L Turbocharged inline 6 cylinder gas / electric hybrid mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 395hp / 406lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.

Viewing by appointment
Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975
Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com

Dealer # 10290
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

