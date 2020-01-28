2020 Land Rover Range Rover

A local accident free Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400 HST MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electronic Vehicle) 4WD. Well equipped with Drive Pro Pack Black Pack On / Off Road Pack. Including Heated and ventilated 14-way power leather front memory seats Heated and ventilated leather rear seats Four zone climate control Panoramic moonroof Navigation Meridian premium audio system Satellite radio Bluetooth Bluetooth audio Steering wheel controls Heated steering wheel Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel Alcantara steering wheel Paddle shifters Power windows Power door locks Power folding mirrors Blind spot assist Lane departure warning Adaptive cruise control High speed emergency braking Keyless touch entry and locking Keyless push button ignition Terrain response 2 with dynamic program Height adjustable air suspension Grand black lacquer wood trim Ebony morzine headlining Carpet and all weather floor mats Soft close doors Cargo mat Cargo cover Power tailgate Back up camera Front and rear parking sensors Trailer hitch Black contrast roof Gloss black exterior trim pieces and badging LED Headlights LED Running lights LED Fog lights Headlamp washing system 22 Gloss black alloy wheels. 3.0L Turbocharged inline 6 cylinder gas / electric hybrid mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 395hp / 406lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.



