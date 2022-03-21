2020 Lexus IS

$56,980 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8723096

8723096 Stock #: 6393

6393 VIN: JTHGZ1E21L5017271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6393

Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Features Security Anti-Theft Exterior Panoramic Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.