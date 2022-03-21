$56,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2020 Lexus IS
350 AWD F Sport Series 3
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$56,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8723096
- Stock #: 6393
- VIN: JTHGZ1E21L5017271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6393
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Description
A local accident free Lexus IS 350 AWD. Well equipped with F-Sport Series 3, Heated and ventilated power front NuLuxe seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Mark Levinson speaker surround sound, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, F Sport 3-spoke heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, LFA Style full TFT instrument cluster, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Dynamic radar cruise control, Pre collision system, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, All weather floor mats, Power rear window sunshade, F Sport scuff plates, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, F Sport design enhancements, Premium Triple-beam LED headlamps, LED Running lights, Adaptive variable suspension (AVS), 18 F Sport alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 311hp / 280 lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Blue Star Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.