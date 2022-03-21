Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus IS

16,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus IS

2020 Lexus IS

350 AWD F Sport Series 3

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus IS

350 AWD F Sport Series 3

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 8723096
  2. 8723096
  3. 8723096
  4. 8723096
  5. 8723096
  6. 8723096
  7. 8723096
  8. 8723096
  9. 8723096
  10. 8723096
  11. 8723096
  12. 8723096
Contact Seller

$56,980

+ taxes & licensing

16,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8723096
  • Stock #: 6393
  • VIN: JTHGZ1E21L5017271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6393
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Lexus IS 350 AWD. Well equipped with F-Sport Series 3, Heated and ventilated power front NuLuxe seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Mark Levinson speaker surround sound, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, F Sport 3-spoke heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, LFA Style full TFT instrument cluster, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Dynamic radar cruise control, Pre collision system, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, All weather floor mats, Power rear window sunshade, F Sport scuff plates, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, F Sport design enhancements, Premium Triple-beam LED headlamps, LED Running lights, Adaptive variable suspension (AVS), 18 F Sport alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 311hp / 280 lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Anti-Theft
Panoramic Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2010 Nissan 370Z Tou...
 17,500 KM
$36,980 + tax & lic
2009 Jaguar XF Premi...
 11,000 KM
$33,980 + tax & lic
2015 Buick LaCrosse ...
 64,100 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory