2020 Lexus RX
AWD F Sport Series 3
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
- Listing ID: 8869187
- Stock #: 6435
- VIN: 2T2YZMDA0LC257796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6435
- Mileage 29,200 KM
Vehicle Description
A local, one owner, Lexus RX 350 AWD. Well equipped with RX 350 F Sport Series 3, Heated and ventilated power leather front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Heads up display, Navigation, Mark Levinson Premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure alert, Adaptive cruise control, Pre collision system, Lane trace assist, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, F Sport dash meter, Wireless phone charger, Dash camera system, Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM), All weather floor mats, Rear side window sunshades, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, 360 Degree camera system with birds eye view, Front and rear parking sensors, Hood deflector, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, Headlamp washing system, Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Front and rear performance dampers, 20 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 295hp / 268lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
