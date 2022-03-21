Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus RX

29,200 KM

Details Description Features

$63,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus RX

2020 Lexus RX

AWD F Sport Series 3

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus RX

AWD F Sport Series 3

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 8869187
  2. 8869187
  3. 8869187
  4. 8869187
  5. 8869187
  6. 8869187
  7. 8869187
  8. 8869187
  9. 8869187
  10. 8869187
  11. 8869187
  12. 8869187
  13. 8869187
  14. 8869187
  15. 8869187
  16. 8869187
  17. 8869187
  18. 8869187
  19. 8869187
  20. 8869187
  21. 8869187
  22. 8869187
Contact Seller

$63,980

+ taxes & licensing

29,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8869187
  • Stock #: 6435
  • VIN: 2T2YZMDA0LC257796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6435
  • Mileage 29,200 KM

Vehicle Description

A local, one owner, Lexus RX 350 AWD. Well equipped with RX 350 F Sport Series 3, Heated and ventilated power leather front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Heads up display, Navigation, Mark Levinson Premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure alert, Adaptive cruise control, Pre collision system, Lane trace assist, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, F Sport dash meter, Wireless phone charger, Dash camera system, Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM), All weather floor mats, Rear side window sunshades, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, 360 Degree camera system with birds eye view, Front and rear parking sensors, Hood deflector, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, Headlamp washing system, Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Front and rear performance dampers, 20 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 295hp / 268lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2007 Lexus LS 460 SW...
 156,300 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma V...
 33,000 KM
$59,980 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 27,200 KM
$34,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory