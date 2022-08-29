$44,578+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,578
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2020 Lexus UX
2020 Lexus UX
250H AWD
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$44,578
+ taxes & licensing
41,510KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9326869
- Stock #: 26UTNA21954
- VIN: JTHL9JBH4L2021954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA21954
- Mileage 41,510 KM
Vehicle Features
Luxury Package
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9