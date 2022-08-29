Menu
2020 Lexus UX

41,510 KM

$44,578

+ tax & licensing
$44,578

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2020 Lexus UX

250H AWD

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

41,510KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9326869
  • Stock #: 26UTNA21954
  • VIN: JTHL9JBH4L2021954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 41,510 KM

Vehicle Features

Luxury Package
2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

