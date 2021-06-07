2020 Lincoln Nautilus

+ taxes & licensing
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A Canadian, accident free Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 2.0T AWD. Well equipped with Equipment Group 201A, Cargo Utility Package and Interior Protection Package. Including Heated and ventilated 22-way power ultra comfort leather front seats, Massage front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Revel Ultima audio system, Satellite radio, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane center assist, Adaptive cruise control, Lincoln co-pilot 360 plus, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, All weather floor mats, Illuminated door sills, Cargo mat, Power tailgate, 360 Degree camera system, 360 Degree parking sensors, Active park assist, Class II trailer tow package, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, 20 Premium painted alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 250hp / 280lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
