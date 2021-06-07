Menu
2020 Lincoln Nautilus

10,200 KM

$59,980

+ tax & licensing
$59,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve 2.0T AWD

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve 2.0T AWD

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$59,980

+ taxes & licensing

10,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7181153
  Stock #: 6078
  VIN: 2LMPJ8K92LBL05475

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6078
  • Mileage 10,200 KM

A Canadian, accident free Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 2.0T AWD. Well equipped with Equipment Group 201A, Cargo Utility Package and Interior Protection Package. Including Heated and ventilated 22-way power ultra comfort leather front seats, Massage front seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Revel Ultima audio system, Satellite radio, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane center assist, Adaptive cruise control, Lincoln co-pilot 360 plus, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, All weather floor mats, Illuminated door sills, Cargo mat, Power tailgate, 360 Degree camera system, 360 Degree parking sensors, Active park assist, Class II trailer tow package, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, 20 Premium painted alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 250hp / 280lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

