2020 Mazda CX-3

$26,990 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 9 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9532576

9532576 Stock #: V-69291

V-69291 VIN: JM1DKFC74L1463944

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 74,926 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.