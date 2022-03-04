Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

30,000 KM

Details Description Features

$114,995

+ tax & licensing
$114,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 63 S

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 63 S

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

$114,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8484447
  Stock #: M20949781
  VIN: WDDWJ8HB4LF949781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mercedes-Benz C 63 S AMG® Coupe Obsidian Black Metallic 10.25" Central Media Display, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, AMG Track Pace, Apple CarPlay, Burmester Surround Sound System, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Smartphone Integration, Touchpad. 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 RWD Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 2018 -2021 Mercedes-Benz models(excl. AMG, SL, SLC, SLK and G-Class) Finance Rate 1.29% APR 24 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 5.79% APR 24 Months * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * The Time is Right for "the best or nothing". Finance rates from 1.99% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 166-point inspection CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

