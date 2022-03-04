$114,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 63 S
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$114,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8484447
- Stock #: M20949781
- VIN: WDDWJ8HB4LF949781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Black Nappa Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mercedes-Benz C 63 S AMG® Coupe Obsidian Black Metallic 10.25" Central Media Display, 360 Camera, Active Parking Assist, AMG Track Pace, Apple CarPlay, Burmester Surround Sound System, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Smartphone Integration, Touchpad. 9-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 RWD Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 2018 -2021 Mercedes-Benz models(excl. AMG, SL, SLC, SLK and G-Class) Finance Rate 1.29% APR 24 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 5.79% APR 24 Months * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * The Time is Right for "the best or nothing". Finance rates from 1.99% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 166-point inspection CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
