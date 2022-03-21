Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

8,600 KM

Details Description Features

$68,995

+ tax & licensing
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

C 300

Location

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

8,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8700059
  • Stock #: M20007189
  • VIN: W1KWK8EB4LG007189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Bright
  • Interior Colour Black/Black ARTICO
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 8,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Cabriolet designo Diamond White Metallic 4MATIC®, 10.25" Central Media Display, 360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Ambient Lighting, AMG Exterior Package, AMG Interior Package, AMG Velour Floor Mats, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Diamond Grille in Chrome, Enhanced Stop & Go, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Google Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Live Traffic Information, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Multifunction Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Navigation Services, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Sport Package, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero. 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.09% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 5.89% APR 72 Months. 018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 5.89% APR 72 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.04% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.04% APR 60 Months * 166-point inspection * The Time is Right for "the best or nothing". Finance rates from 1.99% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 24/7 Roadside Assistance CARFAX Canada One Owner Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

