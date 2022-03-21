$68,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
$68,995
- Listing ID: 8700059
- Stock #: M20007189
- VIN: W1KWK8EB4LG007189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Bright
- Interior Colour Black/Black ARTICO
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 8,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Cabriolet designo Diamond White Metallic 4MATIC®, 10.25" Central Media Display, 360 Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Ambient Lighting, AMG Exterior Package, AMG Interior Package, AMG Velour Floor Mats, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Diamond Grille in Chrome, Enhanced Stop & Go, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Google Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Live Traffic Information, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Multifunction Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Navigation Services, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Sport Package, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero. 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.09% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 5.89% APR 72 Months. 018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 5.89% APR 72 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.04% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.04% APR 60 Months * 166-point inspection * The Time is Right for "the best or nothing". Finance rates from 1.99% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 24/7 Roadside Assistance CARFAX Canada One Owner Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
