Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

15,500 KM

Details Description Features

$66,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 9360610
  2. 9360610
  3. 9360610
Contact Seller

$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

15,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9360610
  • Stock #: M20977711
  • VIN: WDDWJ6EB1LF977711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Contrast Stitch ARTICO/DINAMICA
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # M20977711
  • Mileage 15,500 KM

Vehicle Description

4MATIC®, 10.25" Central Media Display, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, 360 Camera, Active MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, Active Parking Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Night Package, Apple CarPlay, Burmester Surround Sound System, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Front & Rear High Gloss Black Apron Trim, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Technology Package, Touchpad. Recent Arrival! 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 43 AMG® Graphite Gray Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 7.14% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 7.14% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 8.24% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 8.24% APR 60 Months * 166-point inspection * 24/7 Roadside Assistance Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time and back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $595 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We are happy to provide a free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 81,500 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Blaze...
 20,000 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 77,000 KM
$74,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory