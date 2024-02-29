2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

$35,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK
- Interior Colour Black ARTICO/DINAMICA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,384 KM
Vehicle Description
10.25" Central Media Display, 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster Display, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC® (239), Active Parking Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Ambient Lighting, AMG Line, AMG Velour Floor Mats, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Black Roof Rails, Blind Spot Assist, Connect 20, EASY-PACK Tailgate, Enhanced Engine Sound, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, MBUX Advanced Functions, MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, Night Package, Premium Package (MPP), Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Smartphone Integration, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Technology Package, Vehicle Exit Warning, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Wireless Charging. New Price! Recent Arrival! 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB GLB 250 Night Black 8-Speed Automatic I4 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * Finance Rates from as low as 3.99% APR 24 months to 8.59% APR 72 months. Offer ends February 29, 2024 * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 169+ point inspection This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available. To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing you've secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle. Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core. To enhance your experience, we offer complimentary valet parking ensuring a seamless and stress-free visit. Call or submit a request for more information today!
Vehicle Features
