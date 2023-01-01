Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

46,400 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9608626
  • Stock #: M20694814
  • VIN: WDC0J8EB1LF694814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,400 KM

Vehicle Description

10.25" Central Media Display, 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, 360 Camera, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Active Parking Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Ambient Lighting, AMG Cladding, AMG Exterior Package, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Augmented Reality, Connect 20, Connectivity Package, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Google Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Integrated Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS GO®, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Smartphone Integration, Sport Package, Technology Package, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traffic Sign Assist, Wheels: 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging. Recent Arrival! 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 Coupe Polar White 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 166-point inspection * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Finance Rates from as low as 2.99% APR 24 months to 8.24% APR 60 months * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 24/7 Roadside Assistance CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Reviews: * Commonly, the GLC is praised by owners and reviewers for its road manners, ride comfort, quiet and smooth drive, punchy turbocharged power, and an overall feel and finish fitting of a high-end product. Source: autoTRADER.ca Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

