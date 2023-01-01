Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

39,000 KM

Encore Auto Group

(604) 861-8975

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC SUV

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC SUV

Location

Encore Auto Group

8889 Laurel St #102, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

(604) 861-8975

39,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10441545
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB1LU025522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly optioned GLA250 with AMG sport package, Night Package, 360 parking camera, Distronic driver's assitance, Apple Carplay, Mercedes Comand system, LED headlight. 

Comes with full service history and balance of factory warranty. 

No accident, no claim 

Carfax and inspection paper available 

Dealer 50009

Price listed is before government tax and dealership doc fee $595

Financing available on OAC 

Vehicle Features

Packages

111
149
242
501
531
H06
MNT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

(604) 861-8975

