Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

17,500 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 9027670
  2. 9027670
  3. 9027670
Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9027670
  • Stock #: B20680485
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB6LJ680485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B20680485
  • Mileage 17,500 KM

Vehicle Description

360 Camera, 8" Central Media Display, Active Parking Assist, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rearview Mirrors, Avantgarde Edition Package, Blind Spot Assist, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Google Android Auto, KEYLESS GO®, LED High Performance Lighting System, Mirror Package, Panoramic Sunroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Sport Brake System, Sport Package, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke. Recent Arrival! 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 Polar White 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 166-point inspection We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 85,137 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer ST
 21,396 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 21,500 KM
$159,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory