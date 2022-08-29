$41,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9027670
- Stock #: B20680485
- VIN: WDCTG4GB6LJ680485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # B20680485
- Mileage 17,500 KM
Vehicle Description
360 Camera, 8" Central Media Display, Active Parking Assist, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, Auto Dimming Driver Side & Rearview Mirrors, Avantgarde Edition Package, Blind Spot Assist, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Google Android Auto, KEYLESS GO®, LED High Performance Lighting System, Mirror Package, Panoramic Sunroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Sport Brake System, Sport Package, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke. Recent Arrival! 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 Polar White 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 166-point inspection We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
