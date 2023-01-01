$70,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 350
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$70,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10015242
- Stock #: M20048562
- VIN: 4JGFB4KE7LA048562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Bright
- Interior Colour Black Textured Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,500 KM
Vehicle Description
360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Parking Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AIRMATIC® Air Suspension, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, Electrically Adjustable Second Row Seats, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front & Rear Soft Close Doors, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Armrests, Heated Rear Seats, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Map Based Speed Adaptation, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, Technology Package, Third Row Seating Package, Third Row Seats, Trailer Hitch, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke Aero Alloy. Recent Arrival! 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 designo Diamond White Bright 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * Finance Rates from as low as 2.99% APR 24 months to 8.24% APR 60 months * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer CARFAX Canada One Owner Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.
