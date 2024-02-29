$64,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 450
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Magma Grey/Black designo Nappa Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # M20172874
- Mileage 73,500 KM
Vehicle Description
115V Power Socket, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Air Balance Package, AIRMATIC® Air Suspension, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, Comfort Package, Electrically Adjustable Second Row Seats, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front & Rear Soft Close Doors, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Armrests, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Luxury Front Headrests, Map Based Speed Adaptation, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Sport Package, Technology Package, Third Row Seating Package, Third Row Seats, Trailer Hitch, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke Aero Alloy, Wheels: 21" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy. Recent Arrival! 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 Obsidian Black Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Finance Rates from as low as 3.99% APR 24 months to 8.59% APR 72 months. Offer ends February 29, 2024 * 169+ point inspection * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer This vehicle is being offered to you by Mercedes-Benz Vancouver, your trusted destination for premium used cars in the heart of the city! For over 50 years, we have proudly served the Vancouver market, delivering unparalleled excellence in the automotive industry. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver. We analyze real live market data to ensure that our cars are priced competitively, reflecting the current market trends. This commitment to transparency means you get the best value for your investment. We are proud to be recognized as one of AutoTrader's Best Price Dealers in 2023. This prestigious award underscores our commitment to providing fair and competitive prices, ensuring that you receive exceptional value with every purchase. With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every car at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver undergoes an extensive reconditioning process, ensuring it reaches the pinnacle of performance and aesthetics. Our certified and licensed technicians meticulously inspect each vehicle, guaranteeing it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report and maintenance history when available. To make your dream car more accessible, Mercedes-Benz Vancouver offers flexible financing & leasing options tailored to your needs. Our finance experts work with you to find the best terms and rates, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient financing experience. Drive away in your desired vehicle with confidence, knowing you've secured a financing or leasing plan that suits your lifestyle. Conveniently located at 550 Terminal Ave, our state-of-the-art facility is just minutes away from the Vancouver core.
Vehicle Features
