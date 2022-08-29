$69,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-736-7411
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 350
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
604-736-7411
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9027673
- Stock #: B20069311
- VIN: 4JGFB4KB2LA069311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black Textured Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,500 KM
Vehicle Description
360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Parking Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Air Balance Package, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Comfort Package, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front & Rear Soft Close Doors, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Armrests, Heated Rear Seats, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Leather Upholstery, Luxury Front Headrests, Map Based Speed Adaptation, MBUX Interior Assistant, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, Technology Package, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke Aero Alloy. Recent Arrival! 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 Brilliant Blue Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months * 166-point inspection * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
