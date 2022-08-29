Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

21,500 KM

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

GLE 350

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

21,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9027673
  • Stock #: B20069311
  • VIN: 4JGFB4KB2LA069311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black Textured Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,500 KM

Vehicle Description

360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Parking Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Air Balance Package, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Comfort Package, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front & Rear Soft Close Doors, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Armrests, Heated Rear Seats, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Leather Upholstery, Luxury Front Headrests, Map Based Speed Adaptation, MBUX Interior Assistant, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, Technology Package, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke Aero Alloy. Recent Arrival! 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 Brilliant Blue Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 6.69% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.84% APR 60 Months * 166-point inspection * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

