2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

7,625 KM

$82,995

+ tax & licensing
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

GLE 450

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

7,625KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9466047
  • Stock #: B20082281
  • VIN: 4JGFB5KE7LA082281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cavansite Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B20082281
  • Mileage 7,625 KM

Vehicle Description

360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Air Balance Package, AIRMATIC® Air Suspension, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Comfort Package, Electrically Adjustable Second Row Seats, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front & Rear Soft Close Doors, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Armrests, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Luxury Front Headrests, Map Based Speed Adaptation, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, Sport Package, Technology Package, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Third Row Seating Package, Third Row Seats, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke Aero Alloy. Recent Arrival! 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 Cavansite Blue Metallic 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * 166-point inspection * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.49% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 7.14% APR 60 Months. 2018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 7.14% APR 60 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 8.24% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 8.24% APR 60 Months * 24/7 Roadside Assistance Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time and back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $595 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We are happy to provide a free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

