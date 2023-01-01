Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$76,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 450

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 450

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 9959282
  2. 9959282
  3. 9959282
  4. 9959282
Contact Seller

$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9959282
  • Stock #: M20080593
  • VIN: 4JGFB5KE5LA080593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Textured Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M20080593
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

115V Power Socket, 360 Camera, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Air Balance Package, AIRMATIC® Air Suspension, Aluminum Running Boards, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, Comfort Package, Electrically Adjustable Second Row Seats, ENERGIZING Comfort, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Front & Rear Soft Close Doors, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Armrests, Heated Rear Seats, Intelligent Drive Package, KEYLESS GO®, Luxury Front Headrests, Map Based Speed Adaptation, MBUX Interior Assistant, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Package, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Sport Package, Technology Package, Textured Leather Upholstery, Third Row Seating Package, Third Row Seats, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke Aero Alloy. Recent Arrival! 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 Polar White 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 4MATIC® Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * Finance Rates from as low as 2.99% APR 24 months to 8.24% APR 60 months * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement. Prepaid Maintenance Select - Save up to 30% when you pay in advance and enjoy routine maintenance every 1 year or 20,000 kilometers, whichever comes first * 166-point inspection CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value upfront every time. We also back it up with a complimentary market value report, so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the taxes! Our advertised price includes a $695 administration fee. Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver goes through a rigorous, high-quality cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. We provide full transparency on the history of our vehicles by offering a free CarFax Vehicle History report. We offer flexible financing options for most of our quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. We also offer leasing options on Pre-Owned Vehicles, ask for more details and a quote today! Mercedes-Benz Vancouver is located at 550 Terminal Ave in Vancouver British Columbia. We are taking every precaution to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer not to visit the dealership, we can bring the car to you! We also offer video consultations to help guide you through your purchase. Call or submit a request to schedule a video consultation with one of our sales representatives today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2021 Land Rover Rang...
 36,500 KM
$127,995 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilu...
 47,000 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 13,000 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory