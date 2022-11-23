Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE53

55,100 KM

$87,859

+ tax & licensing
$87,859

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE53

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE53

4MATIC+ SUV

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE53

4MATIC+ SUV

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$87,859

+ taxes & licensing

55,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9357163
  • Stock #: 26UIAB58881
  • VIN: 4JGFB6BB1LA158881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Grey Stitching AMG Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UIAB58881
  • Mileage 55,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This newly designed 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG 4MATIC is one of the most spacious luxury SUVs in its segment. It showcases premium build quality, fine materials, and updated technologies. The "53" AMG variant has been tuned and performance tailored straight from the factory by AMG itself, boosting more power and exhilarating driving dynamics, which are rarely found in SUVs. It comes fully equipped with navigation, top-view & rear-view cameras, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, rear climate control, blind spot, parking sensors, and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Vehicle Features

Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Running Boards
AMG Night Package
designo Red Seatbelts
AMG Active Ride Control
2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

