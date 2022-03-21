Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

39,470 KM

Details Description Features

$103,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$103,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

604-736-7411

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450

Location

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

604-736-7411

  1. 8763149
  2. 8763149
  3. 8763149
Contact Seller

$103,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,470KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8763149
  • Stock #: M20157055
  • VIN: 4JGFF5KE6LA157055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 39,470 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 Black Metallic 360 Degree Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Damping System PLUS (ADS PLUS), Aluminum Running Boards, AMG Exterior Package, AMG Floor Mats, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Enhanced Anti-Theft, Enhanced Stop & Go, Heads-Up Display, Intelligent Drive Package, Map Based Speed Adaptation, MBUX Innovations Package, MBUX Interior Assistant, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Soft Close Doors, Sport Package, Technology Package, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Wheels: 21" 5-Twin Spoke AMG Aero. 9-Speed Automatic V6 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 166-point inspection * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.09% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 5.89% APR 72 Months. 018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 5.89% APR 72 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.04% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.04% APR 60 Months * The Time is Right for "the best or nothing". Finance rates from 1.99% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Suspension
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 39,470 KM
$103,995 + tax & lic
2017 Rolls Royce Gho...
 14,500 KM
$299,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz E...
 40,200 KM
$50,995 + tax & lic

Email Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-7411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory