$103,995+ tax & licensing
604-736-7411
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS 450
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
$103,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8763149
- Stock #: M20157055
- VIN: 4JGFF5KE6LA157055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 39,470 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 Black Metallic 360 Degree Camera, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Parking Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Steering Assist, Adaptive Damping System PLUS (ADS PLUS), Aluminum Running Boards, AMG Exterior Package, AMG Floor Mats, AMG® Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Burmester Surround Sound System, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Enhanced Anti-Theft, Enhanced Stop & Go, Heads-Up Display, Intelligent Drive Package, Map Based Speed Adaptation, MBUX Innovations Package, MBUX Interior Assistant, Premium Package, PRE-SAFE® PLUS, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Soft Close Doors, Sport Package, Technology Package, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Wheels: 21" 5-Twin Spoke AMG Aero. 9-Speed Automatic V6 4MATIC® Recent Arrival! Certified. Mercedes Certified Details: * 166-point inspection * Any coverage left on your vehicle's original factory warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km remains in effect throughout its original term. Afterwards, the standard Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Pre-Owned Warranty term provides protection for up to another 2 years or a total of 120,000 accumulated kilometres. Extended warranty options. Zero deductible. Transferable from person-to-person, via an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 2.09% APR 24 Months. 2020 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, C-Class, CLA, GLA (AMG excluded) Finance Rate 5.89% APR 72 Months. 018 - 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, CLS, S-Class Sedan, GLC, GLB, GLE and GLS (AMG and Maybach excluded) Finance Rate 5.89% APR 72 Months. 2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, SLK, SL, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Cabriolet, Maybach Finance Rate 7.04% APR 60 Months. 2018 – 2021 AMG Finance Rate 7.04% APR 60 Months * The Time is Right for "the best or nothing". Finance rates from 1.99% on select Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. Nationwide Dealer Support. Trip Interruption reimbursement * 5 day/500 km Exchange Privilege – whichever comes first CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
