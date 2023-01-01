Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

72,344 KM

Details Description

$29,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES w/ Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES w/ Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9533482
  2. 9533482
  3. 9533482
  4. 9533482
  5. 9533482
  6. 9533482
  7. 9533482
  8. 9533482
  9. 9533482
  10. 9533482
  11. 9533482
  12. 9533482
  13. 9533482
  14. 9533482
  15. 9533482
  16. 9533482
  17. 9533482
  18. 9533482
  19. 9533482
  20. 9533482
  21. 9533482
  22. 9533482
  23. 9533482
  24. 9533482
  25. 9533482
  26. 9533482
  27. 9533482
  28. 9533482
  29. 9533482
  30. 9533482
  31. 9533482
  32. 9533482
  33. 9533482
  34. 9533482
Contact Seller

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

72,344KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9533482
  • Stock #: V-69579
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A31LZ609266

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,344 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / OUTLANDER ES TRIM / AWD / 2.4L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Heated Seats / USB Port / GREAT FOR ADVENTURES! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2020 Kia Sedona LX+ ...
 69,888 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 79,273 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 25,705 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory