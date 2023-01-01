Menu
2020 Nissan Kicks

48,510 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

S FWD

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

48,510KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10511673
  • Stock #: ML6230
  • VIN: 3N1CP5BVXLL507531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,510 KM

Vehicle Description

$23999 + $195 Doc. fee***One Owner, No Accidents***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

