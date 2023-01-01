$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2020 Nissan Kicks
2020 Nissan Kicks
S FWD
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
48,510KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10511673
- Stock #: ML6230
- VIN: 3N1CP5BVXLL507531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,510 KM
Vehicle Description
$23999 + $195 Doc. fee***One Owner, No Accidents***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4