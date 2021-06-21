+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Maxima SL With 16,852kms, No Accident, Clean Carfax! It Comes With Automatic Transmission, V6 Engine (300 Horsepower), Keyless Start&Entry, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Power Trunk, Bose Surround Sound System, Heated Full Leather Seats (Front&Back), Double Sunroof, Wifi, Bluetooth, Voice Command And Much More!Stock# B152NLease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579
