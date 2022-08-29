$34,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
BCS Auto Sales
604-261-3343
2020 Nissan Rogue
2020 Nissan Rogue
Location
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9
604-261-3343
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
21,252KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9077050
- Stock #: 222054
- VIN: 5N1AT2MTXLC792121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 222054
- Mileage 21,252 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
USB
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From BCS Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
BCS Auto Sales
1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9