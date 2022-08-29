2020 Nissan Rogue

$34,980 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 2 5 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9077050

9077050 Stock #: 222054

222054 VIN: 5N1AT2MTXLC792121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 222054

Mileage 21,252 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Interval wipers Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Rear Defroster tilt steering Heated Steering Wheel CUP HOLDERS Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.