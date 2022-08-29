Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

21,252 KM

Details Features

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

BCS Auto Sales

604-261-3343

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

Location

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

21,252KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9077050
  • Stock #: 222054
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MTXLC792121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 222054
  • Mileage 21,252 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

BCS Auto Sales

1404 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6P 5Z9

604-261-3343

