2020 Nissan Rogue

75,592 KM

Details

$30,750

+ tax & licensing
$30,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$30,750

+ taxes & licensing

75,592KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9611047
  • Stock #: ML6088
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXLC706338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,592 KM

Vehicle Description

$30750 + $195 Doc. fee***Local, No Accidents***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

