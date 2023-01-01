$30,750+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
75,592KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9611047
- Stock #: ML6088
- VIN: 5N1AT2MVXLC706338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,592 KM
Vehicle Description
$30750 + $195 Doc. fee***Local, No Accidents***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
