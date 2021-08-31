Menu
2020 Porsche Boxster

1,400 KM

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

  VIN: WP0CA2A8XLS210138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1,400 KM

Vehicle Description

A Canadian, accident free Porsche 718 Boxster T Roadster. Well equipped with Heated power fabric sport seats plus, Bose surround sound system, Satellite radio, Jukebox, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Heated multifunction steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Lane change assist (LCA), Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless ignition, Drive mode select, Switchable exhaust system, Sport chrono clock dial in guards red, Red seat belts and door pull handles, Roll bars painted guards red, Power black soft top, Power rear spoiler, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Paint protection film on front bumper / fenders / hood / headlights / window surround / mirror caps / rocker panels / rear bumper, Tinted main headlights in black including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PLDS), LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 20 Carrera S wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged flat 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 300hp / 280lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290  

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Satellite Radio
Rear Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Entertainment Package
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

