2020 Porsche Boxster

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
A Canadian, accident free Porsche 718 Boxster T Roadster. Well equipped with Heated power fabric sport seats plus, Bose surround sound system, Satellite radio, Jukebox, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Heated multifunction steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Lane change assist (LCA), Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless ignition, Drive mode select, Switchable exhaust system, Sport chrono clock dial in guards red, Red seat belts and door pull handles, Roll bars painted guards red, Power black soft top, Power rear spoiler, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Paint protection film on front bumper / fenders / hood / headlights / window surround / mirror caps / rocker panels / rear bumper, Tinted main headlights in black including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PLDS), LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 20 Carrera S wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged flat 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed manual transmission rated by the factory at 300hp / 280lb-ft. Balance of full factory warranty. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7